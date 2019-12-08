2019 was a memorable year for the B-Town. While patriotic films and biopics scored high, a few commercial pot-boilers too struck gold at the box office. Here are five of the best Bollywood films of 2019 that turned out to be favourites among movie buffs.

5 of the best Bollywood movies of 2019 that you shouldn’t miss

#1 Gully Boy

Released on 14 February

Director: Zoya Akhtar

An engaging storyline, gripping music and a couple of spellbinding performances are what made Gully Boy a runaway winner. Charting the story of an underdog who struggles to make it big as a rapper, this Zoya Akhtar film is one of Bollywood’s finest works in recent times. Adding to the film’s credit is the fact that it is India’s official entry for the 2019 Oscars.

#2 Uri: The Surgical Strike

Released on 11 January

Director: Aditya Dhar

Recalling Indian Army’s surgical strikes against militant launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Uri came as a potent war-drama. Vicky Kaushal was once again mighty impressive and led the charge with his brilliant performance as an Army Major. Further powered by remarkable technicalities, this rousing tale struck a major chord with the audiences across the nation.

#3 Badla

Released on 8 March

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

A remake of the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo), Badla is a multi-layered narrative that revolves around a suspicious murder case. A taut whodunnit fuelled by impressive acts from Tapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, the film succeeded in wooing the critics and audience alike. One of the best Bollywood movies that hit the screens in 2019.

#4 Section 375

Released on 13 September

Director: Ajay Bahl

An acclaimed filmmaker stares down the barrel after being accused of raping a costume assistant. The crisp 2-hour-long courtroom drama though is much more than what you’d generally expect from such storylines. The riveting plot, with a terrific Akshaye Khanna at its core, is an audacious effort that focuses on a complex issue prevalent in the modern society.

#5 Article 15

Released on 28 June

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Article 15 deserves your time for the sheer mettle with which director Anubhav Sinha sheds light on social issues that have been plaguing the country for long. Set in a backward village in North India, the film is a hard-hitting account of the caste system and leaves the viewers thought provoked.