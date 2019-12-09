About 3000 women take part in the fifth edition of Vizag Going Pink

The fifth edition of “Vizag Going Pink” was held at the beach road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, on 8th December 2019. The slogan for the run this year was ‘Fit Women for Fit Families.’ The marathon, organised exclusively for women, was held as a part of the Women’s Health and Breast Cancer Awareness under ‘India Going Pink’ campaign organised by Pinkathon.

Noted personalities on the guest list included Mr. Rajeev Kumar Meena, the Commissioner of Police for Visakhapatnam, Ms. Anjali Ajay Kumar, the Vice President of HCG Hospital, Ms. Rama, the Chief General Manager at HPCL, Visakha Refinery and Mrs. Lakshmi Mukkavalli, the Managing Director of Patra BPO.

The fifth edition of ‘Vizag Going Pink’ saw about 3000 enthusiastic women from the city come together for the run. Ms. Sravani Sandhya won a prize worth one lakh rupees sponsored by Tanishq. Other winners were gifted hampers from Fast Track.

Pinkathon is the brainchild of India’s top model and running enthusiast Milind Soman and co-founder Reema Sanghavi. Conceptualised in 2012, Pinkathon aims to spread awareness about the importance of healthy lifestyles for women and breast cancer awareness. The first edition was conducted in Mumbai, and Pinkathon has consequently spread to other major cities in India including Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Pune, Bangalore and Chennai. So far, the initiative has raised Rs 60 Lacs towards the treatment of underprivileged women with cancer. The proceedings have gone towards free screenings for underprivileged women to get them tested for breast cancer.

With their innovative initiatives each year, Pinkathon has earned a reputation of being inclusive in their runs, Previously, Pinkathon saw visually impaired and specially-abled women participating in the runs. Another notable initiative as part of the run was the ‘Baby Wearing Walk’, which encouraged mothers to participate in the walkathon while carrying their babies.