People have been busy watching captivating series airing on Netflix during their stay at home during the lockdown. Netflix series have provided a wide range of choices to its audience and have held their attention. While many series have come to an end, people have been eagerly awaiting for new series to surface on the popular OTT. Here are 4 upcoming Netflix series that were looking forward to:

#1 The Order: Season 2

The Order by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen garnered attention on Netflix as a supernatural-horror drama series. The story follows the protagonist Jack Morton (Jack Manley) who joins a secret society to avenge his mother’s death. The series delves into a world of supernatural elements and creatures. The second season of The Order is set to air on June 18.

#2 The Politician: Season 2

The comedy-drama series on Netflix is too good to be passed by the audience. Actor Ben Platt plays the role of Payton Hobart, and takes us on his political journey. After his struggles to run for the student body president, the next season is sure to bring in new and exciting concept. Fans of the first season are eagerly waiting for June 19 when the next season will be released.

#3 Dark: Season 3

the first two seasons of Dark on Netflix have garnered immense popularity. The upcoming third season of the Netflix series is expected to answer quite a few mysteries from the previous seasons. Fans cannot wait to find out what the last season has in store for them. Season 3 of this series will be arriving on Netflix on July 11.

#4 The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy series is based on comics, and features humans with extraordinary abilities. Received well by the audience, the series will soon be greeting them with its second season. The second instalment The Umbrella Academy series will be bringing the show’s characters together once again for another round of adventures. The next season will be streaming on Netflix from 31 July.