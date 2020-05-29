Andhra Pradesh reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday morning as the total number of cases in the state rose to 2874. Among the newly registered cases, four patients from Kurnool, two patients from Chittoor have been identified to have returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. As per the data gathered over the past 24 hours, 79 people were discharged across the state and overall 60 people have succumbed to the virus.

The total number of foreign returnees who tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 111. 345 people from other states have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. The state currently reports 777 active cases while the COVID-19 death toll stands at 59. 2037 patients have been discharged so far.

Coming to Visakhapatnam, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 100-mark with 6 new cases being reported from the district on Thursday. While 5 of these cases have been traced to Gayatri Nagar, one case has been traced to Dandu Bazaar.

The COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 1.66 lakh mark. The country reported a record 7467 new cases between Thursday and Friday. While over 71,000 patients have recovered so far, more than 4,700 people have died due to the infection. Maharashtra, with close to 60,000 cases, remains the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are among the other states that have been witnessing coronavirus cases rise by the day.

With the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown set to conclude on 31 May, an announcement from the Centre is expected to be made soon in this regard.