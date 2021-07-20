In a tragic road accident, a 3-year-old girl child died after a lorry hit her while crossing the road in Visakhapatnam. The incident happened on the National Highway, (NH16) near Madhurawada, at around 5 pm on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Jhanvi Sri, a resident of Appu Ghar. Her father Satish is a dockyard employee.

According to the police, Jhanavi was with her mother Sujatha, and other family members. They had gone shopping at a mall in Madhurawada. Coming out of the mall, they were crossing the road to the other side, when a speeding lorry, coming from Anandapuram, hit them. While Sujatha, and her relatives, were dispersed in the road accident with minor injuries, Jhanavi, who was holding her mother’s hand, suffered a severe head injury. She died on-spot.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, and Jhanavi’s body was sent to King George Hospital (KGH) in the city. In the same accident, a person coming on a two-wheeler vehicle had also suffered severe injuries and is said to be in critical condition.

A case about the road accident involving the girl child has been registered at PM Palem Police Station in Visakhapatnam.

This is the fourth major road accident in Vizag this month. Earlier, there was a flyover collapse at Anakapalle, a lorry overturning at RK Beach, and another accident at Gajuwaka involving a Volvo bus. It raises questions about road safety, despite the city police’s efforts in reducing vehicle speeds by installing barricades on roads and highways.