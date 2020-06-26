Three children were injured on the streets of Ramachandra Nagar, Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam amid fights between two gangs on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Friday with two people in question – identified as Rupesh and Rakesh accused of being involved in the street fight in Visakhapatnam. Police reports state that Rupesh – the complainant, is a suspect sheet holder for his alleged involvement in a burglary case previously. He decided to confront the second person in question – Rakesh for allegedly branding him as a thief, and spreading negative propaganda against him. Talks escalated between the two parties, resulting in Rakesh and his close aides chasing down Rupesh on three bikes on 80 Feet Road in Vizag.

Police statements filed by Rupesh state that he escaped into a nearby building. However, three children playing on the street were pushed aside by the six men involved in the fight, Visakhapatnam IV Town Circle Inspector Prem Kumar said. Rakesh has been identified as the A1 (Accused Number 1) in the gang fight. Currently, the Visakhapatnam Police have taken two of the accused into custody and identified the other five miscreants based on the complaint filed by Rupesh. The CI stated that a search is on for the rest of the members, and they will be arrested soon. Cases have been lodged against all seven involved in the fight. Speaking about the incident, Police Officer Prem Kumar told TV9 that one of the accused, identified as Murali Krishna, already has a rowdy sheet against him at Arilova Police Station. Police have also recovered rods and bikes used by the accused in the fight.

Speaking about the incident, CI Prem Kumar stated that no rowdy sheeters aiming to cause disruption to the public will be entertained by the system. Further, he warned all miscreants to give up their unlawful activities and said that the police will lodge cases as per the PD Act (Preventive Detention Act) against violators in the future.