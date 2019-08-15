Two teachers of Peddipalam Government School, at Anandapuram mandal in Visakhapatnam, have been charged for alleged sexual harassment of a couple of girls in the school. In a case that came to light in the district on Wednesday, the teachers, identified as Sundara Rao and Venkateswara Rao, have been accused of misbehaving with students of classes 3 and 4.

Reportedly, Sundara Rao and Venkateswara Rao sexually harassed the girls and even captured photos and recorded videos when they were getting ready to take part in the school’s Independence Day celebrations. The girls revealed their trauma to other teachers, who in turn alerted the local police.

Swinging swiftly into action, the Ananadapuram police took the teachers into custody and interrogated them at the police station. With one of the victims belonging to the Scheduled Caste, the SC/ST cell of the district police too visited the school to probe into the matter. The cops registered cases against the accused under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act 2012 and SC And ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Taking action in this regard, the DEO Visakhapatnam also issued suspension orders to the two teachers for the alleged sexual harassment.