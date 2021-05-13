Last updated 7 hours ago

14 May 2021 is one of the exciting days of the month as far as OTT releases are concerned. The ongoing lockdowns and curfews have forced us into our accommodations. But we can turn this into a golden opportunity by munching on these 19 amazing movies and TV shows that are being released on OTT this weekend on Friday, 14 May.

We made a list of all the OTT releases and where to watch them this Friday so that you can save your time in finding what to watch.

#1. Cinema Bandi (Telugu)

The most anticipated release in the Telugu independent cinema is the Raj and DK producer Cinema Bandi. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, who hails from Vizag, the trailer promises a heartful watch. The movie has already received great support from some of the great names in the film fraternity. People are highly awaiting its release on the OTT platform.

Where to watch: Netflix

#2. Karnan (Tamil)

Mari Selvaraj’s ambitious venture starring Dhanush is also going to release on 14 May on the OTT platform. Focusing on serious evils in the society like marginalisation, it received great reviews on it’s initial release. Karnan is one of the most exciting OTT releases of Friday, 14 May 2021.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3. Alma Matters S1

Standup comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath has now come up with Alma Matters, after successfully producing his Lakhon Mein Ek series. Alma Matters focusses on his Alma Mater IIT Kharagpur. It is a docu-series that sheds light on the mental pressure and expectations the students go through. The trailer of the series has already made a powerful impact on the audience as they highly anticipate its release.

Where to watch: Netflix

#4. Vijay Sethupathi (Telugu)

Vijay Sethupathi and Rashi Khanna’s 2019 Tamil language movie Sangathanizhan’s Telugu version is all set to release on OTT platform on 14 May. The entertaining and power packed masala movie encompasses some stellar performances by Vijay Setupathi, Rashi Khanna, and Nivetha Pethuraj.

Where to watch: Aha

#5. Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode three of the Star Wars Animated series is going to release on May 14. The remaining episodes will be released on weekly installments. The show has been receiving rave reviews after being one of the most-anticipated releases when it premiered on the OTT platform on 4 May 2021 and the third episode is expected to continue the entertainment with a run time of 30 minutes.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#6. Check (Telugu)

Check, which had its theatrical release during the Covid-19 period, is due to debut on the OTT platform on May 14. The movie, as the name suggests, focuses on a chess prodigy who is serving time in jail. The movie also stars Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

#7. Nenjam Marappathillai (Tamil)

Tamil industry’s celebrated director, Selvaraghavan’s Nenjam Marappathillai is a horror thriller. It stars S.J Surya, Arvind Krishna, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha in the leads.

Where to watch: ZEE5

#8. The Last Hour (Hindi Series)

Sanjay Kapoor’s The Last Hour is based on a cop story. When a number of cold murders sparks questions on the police, they try to take help of a gifted person who can talk to souls of the dead. The series promises a great cinematographic treat to the viewers. The last hour is a horror-thriller genre series.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#9. The Woman in the Window (English)

The adaptation of A.J Finn’s novel was initially slated for a theatrical release. The makers instead moved for an OTT release due to the pandemic. Joe Wright’s American movie is a psychological thriller starring the Marvel Cinematic Universe-famed Anthony Mackie. Amy Adams, Gary Oldman and Wyatt Russell are also seen in the lead roles.

Where to watch: Netflix

#10. Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku (Telugu)

Narrating a tale of a common man in the form of a biopic is Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku. The hilarious satire comedy is scheduled to have a direct OTT release on May 14. The film’s premise is set on a rural backdrop. The movie stars Altaf Hassan, Lavanya Reddy and Satvika Jay in the leads.

Where to watch: ZEE5

#11. Manifest S3 E8

NBC’s Manifest is an American supernatural drama series. The eighth episode of the third season of this series is going to be released on 14 May, 2021.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#12. Those Who Wish Me Dead

Angelina Jolie’s most awaited thriller movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead is now set to be viewed on OTT. The Neo- Western action thriller has garnered positive reviews from the critics. As the viewers highly anticipate its release, the movie is scheduled for an OTT release.

Where to watch: HBO Max

#13. Out of Love S2

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s creation Out Of Love has premiered its season 2. The 4th episode of the season releases on 14 of May. The series stars some great performers who shine bright on the OTT screen like Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#14. Proximity

American Sci-Fi drama movie Proximity is set to release on 14 May on the OTT platform. The movie revolves around the lives of young NASA scientists.

Where to watch: BookMyShow Stream

#15. The Handmaid’s Tale S4 E5

Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel the Hulu series can be caught upon the OTT platforms. Episode 4 of the fifth season of this American drama series is scheduled to release on 14 May. This is one of the OTT releases from 14 May that has had many people excited about it.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv

#16. Love, Death and Robots S2

The first season of the animated anthologies Love, Death and Robots was well celebrated by the audience. The anthologies experimented with the various fantasy genres. Viewers highly anticipate as to what the creators have in their bags for the next season.

Where to watch: Netflix

#17. Hexing

The 2019 horror Hexing is also releases on 14 May on the OTT platform. Produced and written by Vivek Singhania, it experiments in the areas of witchcraft in the horror genre.

Where to watch: BookMyShow Stream

#18. Halston S1

Halston is based on the real-life of American fashion designer Halston. The drama series will revolve around the life of Halston. The series is being directed by Daniel Minahan and is created by Sharr White.

Where to watch: Netflix

#19. The Climb

The climb is a comedy-drama movie that deals with the life of two friends. The 2019 movie has premiered at the various film festivals. It went on to receive awards at the Cannes, Deauville Film festivals. In 2021 the movie was also awarded the top ten independent film by the National Board of Review, USA. The Climb showcases a pessimistic look at age-old friendships.

Where to watch: BookMyShow Stream