October 2021 has several reasons to celebrate. From the RBI announcing 21 holidays and filmmakers still counting on the OTT’s, the time and the occasion just seems fit for binge streaming. Just so that you don’t have to waste time searching, we sat down and compiled a list of all the new OTT releases, across various OTT platforms, for the month of October. With no further ado, here are the 18 movies releasing on various OTT platforms this October.

#1 Lift

First on the October OTT releases list is the fil Lift. It is a Tamil language film starring Kevin and Amritha Aiyer. With the right mix of comedy, romance, and horror, this film points at a deep malaise in the society.

Release Date: 1 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#2 Shiddat

Shiddat is a Hindi language romance film directed by Kunal Deshmukh. It is about an independent girl who tries to live on her terms. Shiddat on a whole attempts to tell a story beyond love.

Release Date: 1 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#3 Black As Night

Black As Night is an English action-horror hybrid film. The plot revolves around a teenage girl who battles a group of deadly vampires. This film is a perfect mix of social conscience and a biting sense of humour.

Release Date: 1 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Nootokka Jillala Andagadu

Nootokka Jillala Andagadu is a Telugu comedy-drama directed by Rachakonda Vidya Sagar. It stars Srinivas Avasarala and Ruhani Sharma in the lead. The film comments on societal insecurities.

Release Date: 2 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 There’s Someone Inside Your House

The October OTT releases list also consists of major Horror films. There’s Someone Inside Your House is an English slasher film adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name. The plot revolves around a student who moves to a new city (for academic reasons) and finds herself amidst gruesome murder cases. Its trailer has made it the most-awaited of all upcoming horror movies.

Release Date: 6 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix

#6 Bhramam

Brahmam is a Malayalam language black comedy thriller directed by Ravi K Chandran. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Raashi Khanna in the lead. It is a remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun.

Release Date: 7 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#7 Cold Case

Cold Case is a Malayalam mystery thriller centred on the mystery behind a homicide. It is directed by Tanu Balak and has Sukumaran playing the role of a cop in the lead. The film also stars Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chadramouli, and Anil Nedumangad.

Release Date: 8 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Aha

#8 The Manor

The Manor is one of the English theme-related anthology films under the banner Welcome to the Blumhouse. This plot revolves around a woman who suffers a stroke and moves into a historic nursing home. She starts to suspect unnatural events in the house and goes through physical turmoil to get out of the nursing house.

Release Date: 8 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#9 Madres

Madres Paralelas is one of the theme-related anthology films under the banner Welcome to the Blumhouse. This Spanish film is set in the 1970s and revolves around a Mexican-American family who moves into a new house. They soon find things creepy around the personal items of previous owners.

Release Date: 8 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#10 Raja Raja Chora

Raja Raja Chora is an imaginative light-hearted tale of a software engineer. It portrays the story of a clerk’s desire for finer things in life and his journey through worldly deception. The film stars Sree Vishnu and Megha Akash in the lead.

Release Date: 8 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

#11 Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is an animated feature film. This film revolves around a troop that lives deep in the forest and fights to maintain the rule to forbid outsiders from entering their territory.

Release Date: 8 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix

#12 Laabam

Laabam is a Tamil language political thriller directed by S P Janathan. It revolves around a hell-bent farmer who wants to revolt against a greedy industrialist who makes life impossible for local farmers.

Release Date: 8 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix

#13 Thalaivi

Thalaivi is a Tamil / Telugu / Hindi movie based on the late actress and political leader Jayalalitha. The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalitha, and Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran (MGR), whom Jayalalithaa considered as her mentor. The cast also includes Prakash Raj as M Karunanidhi, Bhagyashree as Jayalalithaa’s mother, Sandhya, and Jisshu Sengupta as Sobhan Babu.

Release Date: 10 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#14 UdanPirappe

UdanPirappe is a Tamil language drama directed by Era Saravanan. This film will mark the 50th film for the celebrated actress Jyothika. It is billed as a family drama and also stars Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Kalaiyarasan and Soori.

Release Date: 13 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#15 Sanak

Sanak is a Hindi language action thriller directed by Kanishk Varma. It stars Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitra in the lead. This movie will be the Bengali actresses debut in Bollywood.

Release Date: 15 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#16 Rashmi Rocket

Rashmi Rocket is a Hindi language sports drama starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead. This film is directed by Akarsh Khurana and addresses the gender issues in athletics.

Release Date: 15 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

#17 Sardar Udham

Sardar Udham is an Indian biographical film about the legendary freedom fighter Udham Singh. This film stars Vicky Kaushal as Mr Singh and will portray the scenes from the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in Amritsar and the subsequent assassination of Michael O’Dwyer in London.

Release Date: 16 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#18 The Harder They Fall

Last but not least of the October OTT releases is The Harder They Fall. It is an American Western directed by Jeymes Samuel. This film revolves around an outlaw who reunites his gang to take revenge against the man who murdered his parents.

Release Date: 22 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix