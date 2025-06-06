In the latest COVID-19 news, a new case has been reported in Vizag. A 14-year-old tested positive by the rapid testing kits of King George Hospital (KGH).

The teenager was originally admitted to the neurosurgery ward of the hospital for brain tumour treatment. She was found to have COVID during basic tests, which are are conducted on patients before surgery as a standard procedure. When the girl tested positive for COVID-19 through the rapid test kits, she was shifted to the isolation ward. The patient’s sample has been sent to the RT-PCR lab for further confirmation. The hospital authorities said the patient is doing well and has no complications.

KGH Superintend, Dr Sivananda stated that the present isolation ward has 20 beds and the necessary medicines, and PP kits are available for combating the present situation. He also assured that the bed capacity can be increased to 50 beds and that all the required drugs, rapid kits, and protection gear for the medical staff is available, if more COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Vizag.

People are advised to remain cautionary and refrain from panicking by authorities.

Overall there are 62 active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh as of 6 June 2025, 8:00 am IST, according to the COVID-19 dashboard of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There have been 12 new cases reported since yesterday and 2 people have been discharged. This brings the national total of COVID-19 cases to 5,364.

A pregnant woman from Paturu in Anantapur district is under home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The woman visited Anantapur Government General Hospital initially, with several symptoms like fever, cold, and cough. She was given a rapid antigen test to confirm COVID-19. The woman preferred home isolation from being admitted to the isolation ward in the hospital. Her family members are getting the necessary treatment from the hospital and mentioned that the woman will be treated for her heart condition.

