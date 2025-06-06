Planning a getaway from Vizag doesn’t have to be complicated. There are a handful of scenic and cultural destinations you can reach with just direct trains – just a calm, uninterrupted ride till you arrive at your destination. So if you’re ready for a change of scenery, then visit these four destinations that you can travel to from Vizag by train.

Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh

Train: 18515 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Express

Frequency: Daily

Located in the heart of the Bastar district, Jagdalpur is a tribal treasure with rich culture and natural beauty. The region is renowned for its Dussehra celebrations known as the Jagdalpur Dussehra, which is celebrated for over 75 days. The city’s proximity to dense forests and waterfalls makes it a haven for nature aficionados.

Things to Do:

Visit Chitrakote Falls, which is nicknamed the ‘Niagara of India’

Hike through Kanger Valley’s dense jungles and caves

Witness the 75-day-long festival which honours the local deity, Goddess Danteshwari

Try spicy Bastar thali and mahua-based local delicacies.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Train: 22504 Kanyakumari SF Vivek Express

Frequency: Weekly (Departs Monday)

The capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, is known for its beautiful beaches, historic temples, and rich culture. The city offers an escape from Vizag without much hassle.

Things to Do:

Visit the world-famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Relax and surf at Kovalam Beach

Catch a Kathakali show or indulge in an Ayurvedic massage

Ernakulam, Kerala

Train: 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express

Frequency: Daily

Another Kerala destination, Ernakulam, is a melting pot of cultures, reflecting its colonial past and cosmopolitan present. The city’s rich history is evident in its architecture, art, and cuisine. Ernakulam’s proximity to Kochi is a bonus for travellers from Vizag.

Things to Do:

Walk along Fort Kochi’s colonial streets and art galleries

Take a ferry to explore the Kochi backwaters

Visit Pavakulam Temple

Koraput, Odisha

Train: 18514 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Express

Frequency: Daily

Koraput is a district in Odisha, known for its verdant valleys, waterfalls, and tribal heritage. The region offers a peaceful nature retreat and is a hub for anthropological studies, making it a great place on the list for history enthusiasts.

Places to Visit:

Visit Gupteswar Cave Temple, a sacred cave shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, set amidst dense forests

See Kolab Dam, a scenic spot ideal for picnics and boating

Explore Tribal Museum, which showcases the rich culture and traditions of the indigenous tribes.

Visit Duduma Waterfalls, a majestic waterfall offering breathtaking views.

There you have it- four places you can travel to directly from Vizag by train. Some of these places have multiple train options on different days, giving you more flexibility to plan your train trip from Vizag.

This article covers just a small selection of destinations accessible by direct trains from Vizag.

