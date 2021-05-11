Last updated 24 hours ago

May has seen a shower of OTT releases this year. No mentions about the pandemic, even the Oscars are set for a digital release. With time fleeing on a holiday scrolling and searching for OTT’s and the platform they are streaming, we have got you sorted. The OTT release date and the platform are all here at one stop. Here are some movies from South India that will pop up on Indian OTT platforms like Aha, ZEE5, Sun NXT, and Netflix this May.

Aha

7 May: Thank You Brother (Telugu)

Thank You Brother is a remake of the Nigerian thriller Elevator Baby. The plot brings two strangers, a young man and a pregnant woman in an elevator that gets stuck.

14 May: Vijay Sethupathi (Telugu)

Tamil movie Sangathamizhan will be dubbed in Telugu as Vijay Sethupathi. The story revolves around Murugan (Vijay Sethupathi) who is a happy go lucky person who aspires to be an actor.

ZEE5

7 May: Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban (Tamil)

The Tamil name of this movie translates to ‘Police department is your friend’. It is a controversial film that had to seek the nod of the Madras high court for its release. This crime thriller is about a common man paying for the wrong deeds of a rich person.

9 May: Hero (Kannada)

Black comedy to its fullest, a barber turn a hero. Have you ever watched a film where the lead female protagonist doesn’t get to marry the hero? Watch Hero, this will be your first.

14 May: Aranya (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil)

This Eros International film, starring Rana Daggubati, was made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages simultaneously. The movie was modelled on environmental activist, and forestry worker, Jadev Payeng.

14 May: Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku (Telugu)

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku, as the name suggests, is Ramaswamy’s biopic. It may sound contrarian to conventional biopic films which are usually released based on an influential person, but Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku comes with a curious twist – it’s a biopic of a common man.

14 May: Nenjam Marappathillai (Tamil)

‘The heart never forgets to’ is what the name translates to. The plot revolves around an orphan who joins as a nanny to an affluent family. The plot turns red when the nanny is sexually assaulted when no one is in the house.

21 May: Rang De (Telugu)

Rang De is a romantic comedy family entertainer, filled with happy and feel-good moments. It’s a story of childhood friends falling in love. The combo of Nithin and Keerthy Suresh is a treat to watch.

21 May: Kamali From Nandukkaveri (Tamil)

Kamli is a confused, happy and lucky champ who gets into IIT. The transformation of Kamli is what drives the plot. The film is directed to be an inspirational movie for every budding IITian.

28 May: Malaysia to Amnesia (Tamil)

A man is found in crazy confusion caused by the web of lies that he said. The movie stars Vaibhav and Vani Bhojan in the leads who were earlier seen together in the Tamil movie Lock Up.

Sun NXT

1 May: A1 Express (Telugu)

A1 Express is a sports drama directed by Dennis Jeevan. It’s a remake of the 2019 Tamil film, Natpe Thunai. The movie stars Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles and Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh in the supporting roles. It deals with the issue of corruption and nepotism in sports.

14 May: Check (Telugu)

Nithin starrer drama thriller Check which as the name suggests revolves around the game of chess. The movie also stars Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie was received well by the audience when it first released and is being highly anticipated.

Netflix

8 May: Nayattu (Malayalam)

Crime thriller Nayattu focuses on the concept of survival. A strong script, great direction and performances surely make a combo that shouldn’t be missed.

14 May: Cinema Bandi (Telugu)

Producer Raj and DK officially venture into the independent film genre with the Telugu movie Cinema Bandi. Directed by Praveen Kandregula who has his roots in Vizag, this movie, as can be seen in its trailer, promises to deliver some heartful laughs. The movie is definitely something to look forward to. It’s one of the most exciting movies from South India to come on OTT this May.