With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Malayalam Film Industry has left no stone unturned to create an opportunity out of every challenge that befell it. The Malayalam Film Industry has created a niche among the other industries in terms of its cinematography, plots, and a variety of progressive themes. If you liked watching Kumbalangi Nights, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Joji and Malik, here is a list of other notable Malayalam movies that you will surely enjoy.

#1 Chola

Starring Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, and Akhil Vishwanath, Chola is a spine-chilling account of a girl and her experiences spanning a day. There is none of the attractiveness of the commercial film here. Many times one may be left recoiling. There might be pieces in the outcome that we might not comprehend, however, even that can be valued as the inconveniences of feelings ascending from life-changing circumstances. The movie was directed by the well-known Malayalam indie filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan who received many accolades for this movie.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#2 Moothon

Moothon is a 2019 crime drama movie that is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie was also released internationally as The Elder One. Moothon is featured in Jeseri, a bilingual dialect of Malayalam and Hindi common to the Lakshadweep Islands. The film featured Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Melissa Raju Thomas, Sanjana Dipu, and Roshan Mathew. All the Hindi dialogues in the movie were given by Anurag Kashyap. The film even debuted at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. The main theme of Moothon is love and gender identity. Nivin Pauly’s performance makes Moothon one of the best Malayalam movies in recent times.

Where to watch – Zee5

#3 Jallikattu

Starring Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Santhy Balachandran, the movie instantly got worldwide recognition after its release for its cinematography and its themes. Jallikattu was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, a well-known Malayalam movie director. During the conventional Jallikattu, in South India, a wild buffalo gets away and unleashes devastation through the town. Individuals chase to contain the creature, it uncovers over the long chase that man and monster are no different. One of the best Malayalam movies in recent times, it was selected as India’s entry for the 2021 Academy Awards.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#4 Vikruthi

The movie stars Suraj Venjarammoodu and Soubin Shahir as the main leads. It is based on a true event that happened on a Kochi Metro train, where an image of a dozing, hearing debilitated man was taken and shared online by a traveler assuming he was drunk. This disturbs the man and his family after it turns into an internet sensation. The movie is directed by Emcy Joseph and was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Vikruthi makes us chuckle, cry, and in addition apply significantly more compassion prior to sharing any video that looks harmless and enticing on your telephone screens.

Where to watch – Netflix

#5 Kappela

Kappela is a 2020 romantic drama movie. It is the directorial debut of Muhammad Musthafa and written by him as well. . Kappela is a slice of life film, which transcendently spins around a young lady named Jessy. She becomes hopelessly enamored with a man after dialling his number accidentally. However, when she visits his city to meet him, a stranger named Roy enters her life. The movie features an ensemble cast consisting of Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew and Sreenath Bhasi all playing important roles.

Where to watch – Netflix

#6 Varane Avashyamund

Varane Avashyamund is a lighthearted comedy-drama movie written and directed by Anoop Sathyan. The film stars Suresh Gopi, Dulquer Salmaan, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The story spins around Neena, a French tutor, and a single parent. She lives with her daughter who is attempting to discover a man for herself. Before long, their lives change when a retired Army Major and his son move into their building. It’s a winsome slice of life entertainer that saw the two main leads, Shobhana and Suresh Gopi reunite onscreen after 15 years.

Where to watch – Netflix

#7 C U Soon

C U Soon is a computer screen movie written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film was shot on an iPhone. Upon its OTT release, the film got a positive response from critics. It is India’s first computer screen film. The story revolves around a software engineer, living in Kerala. He is provoked by his family to search for his cousin’s missing fiancee. As they coincidentally find her video-based suicide note, he attempts to beat time to discover her. The film has brilliant A-listed Malayalam actors from the industry like Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran. The experimental nature of this movie is something that is being seen more and more in Malayalam cinema in recent times and that is why this is ones of the movies no one should miss.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#8 Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte

Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte is a satirical movie written and directed by Shambhu Purushothaman. Christians accept that relationships are made in paradise. It is an ironic interpretation of the conviction, which is built up through marriage ceremonies, about the Christian marriage and its truth as seen around us. The title of the movie is an inference to an expression of Jesus in John 8:7, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.”

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#9 The Great Indian Kitchen

The Great Indian Kitchen is a 2021 drama movie written and directed by Jeo Baby. It recounts the tale of a newlywed lady (Nimisha Sajayan) who battles to be the compliant spouse that her significant other (Suraj Venjaramood) and his family anticipate that she should be. Upon release, it got positive responses from different film critics and was generally welcomed by the crowd. The Great Indian Kitchen’ addresses the gender issue by bringing into account the harsh patriarchal qualities inside communities, relationships and organizations. This recent release sent shockwaves through the whole country and is easily one of the best Malayalam movies to have come out in 2021.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#10 Nayattu

Nayattu is a 2021 political thriller film directed and co-produced by Martin Prakkat. The plot revolves around the Kerala police officers and how they came in the cross paths with a group of Dalit youths during the elections. With a situation so volatile, the film questions the integrity of the officers involved although they are innocent. Three police officers go on the run after being framed for a crime by corrupt officials. Against the backdrop of dirty politics and bureaucracy, they strive to avoid being arrested.

Where to watch – Netflix

#11 Operation Jawa

The core of Operation Java is based on the opportune subjects of digital issues and the predicament of daily wage laborers. A group of cops from the Kochi digital cell sets out determined to research a progression of secretive violations and unlawful exercises. Operation Java is a 2021 cybercrime drama movie written and directed by Tharun Moorthy. It stars an ensemble cast including Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, Binu Pappu, Irshad, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamitha Baiju and Vinayakan.

Where to watch – Zee5

#12 Aarkkariyam

Aarkkariyam is a 2021 Indian mystery drama film directed and co-written by Sanu John Varghese. In the midst of a series of crises, Shirley and Roy leave their Mumbai home for Shirley’s father’s home in Pala; Roy soon finds that living in Pala isn’t what he thought it’d be. It received mixed responses from the critics and the audiences and was set during the pandemic.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

Looking at the roster of upcoming Malayalam movies, it can be said that this film industry is going to continue churning out mind-blowing content.