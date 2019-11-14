Rs 100 crore to be released for Visakhapatnam smart city project: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy conducted a review meeting with Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana and other top officials in the city. Speaking to media persons, Mr. Reddy stated that the centre will soon be releasing Rs 100 crore for the development of the smart city project in Visakhapatnam.

Informing that Rs 400 crore has been released for the Visakhapatnam smart city project so far, the Union Minister said that several developmental works in the city will be taken up in association with the state government. He further asked the GVMC to develop Visakhapatnam as a model city in the country.

Earlier in the day, G Kishan Reddy took part in the beach cleanup drive at RK Beach on Wednesday. Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand, BJP MLC PVN Madhav and other members of BJP Andhra Pradesh too marked their presence at the Swachh Beach programme organised by the CISF in the city.

“It was great to see our personnel from the armed forces joining hands in the Swachh Beach drive at the RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. I’m proud of their unflinching service to this great country and appreciate their contribution to taking public initiatives forward,” the BJP leader shared on his social media handles.

Cleaning up the trash at the beach, Mr. Reddy stressed the need for maintaining cleanliness at tourist destinations. He further spoke on the ill-effects of single-use plastic and advised the public to restrict the use of plastic and opt for cloth bags instead.