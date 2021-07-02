Malayalam movies in 2021 have joined the ‘ahead of its time’ trope. A much-needed change in the format of storytelling, they went from the ‘boy meets girl’ concept to the real, natural stories of today. 2021 was a revelation for Malayalam cinema. The movies no longer remained within the boundaries of the people who spoke the language, credit going to OTT platforms, but also non-Malayalam speaking audiences. The stories brought together by the production houses, performers resonated with the common audience who were in the drought of good movies. The industry did not shirk from exploiting genres, and the audience got to witness a range of classics that will surely shine brightly through the ages to come. Let’s take a look at some of the best must-watch Malayalam movies that were released in the first half of 2021.

1) Richter Scale 7.6

Directed by debutant Jeeva KG, Richter Scale 7.6 is a story about a father-son relationship. The film weaves a delicate band of the relationship between nature and man. It showcases the exploitation of nature and how it affects human minds. The climax lies in the title. Do watch out for the last shot of the movie. This movie stars Murugan Martin and Asok in the lead roles and is a must-watch Malayalam movie.

Where To Watch – rootsvideo.com

2) The Great Indian Kitchen

A real feminist portrayal of what goes inside the Indian households is Jeo Baby’s Malayalam movie, The Great Indian Kitchen. Taking a jab at the hard-hitting realities of women being subjected to carry out household chores as their one and only motto and myths behind menstruation, the movie has a strong subject that is handled with masterclass cinematography, The Great Indian Kitchen is a mirror of society. It is arguably one of the all-time best Malayalam movies and hence, a must-watch in 2021.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

3) Nayattu

A story of 3 policemen on the run on the charges being framed due to political setting, the movie is an oxymoron. Nayattu is a 2021 thriller directed by Martin Prakkat. It is a realistic depiction of the lives of policemen. The title of the movie itself translates to ‘The Hunt’. A hard-hitting and engaging storyline makes Nayattu a must-watch Malayalam movie for all thriller fans.

Where To Watch – Netflix

4) Kala

One of the recent action dramas that made a mark for itself was the 2021 movie, Kala. Not made for one with a light heart, the movie has an unnerving graphic presentation of action sequences. The impending danger is the main highlight for the first half of the movie but what follows is a war, not just between two people but their principles. Kala is set in between dense tropical wilderness, it stands for the beauty of the relationship between man and his nature.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video, Aha

#5 Aarkkariyam

Aarkkariyam is a comedy-mystery drama directed by Sanu John Varghese. The movie was initially released in May 2021. The film stars Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Sharafudheen in leading roles. Set in the post-pandemic era of 2020, the story revolves around a married couple and their issues. With its comedy, Aarkkariyam is among the must-watch Malayalam movies in 2021.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

6) Drishyam 2

An unexpected perfect sequel to the original Drishyam, this Mohanlal starrer continues the story. Director Jeethu Joseph pulls off yet another edge-of-the-thriller. In this movie, the family from the prequel has to now defend itself from the repercussions and the lawsuits against the murder. The movie has already been signed for a Telugu remake, with Venkatesh set to reprise the lead role.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

7) Thirike

Thirike is a buddy comedy based on two brothers, one of whom has down syndrome. The Malayalam movie marks the debut of directors George Kora and Sam Xavier. The feel-good story of the movie makes it a must-watch for all Malayalam movie fans.

Where To Watch – Neestream

8) Love

One of the highly underrated and misunderstood psychological thrillers is the 2021 Malayalam movie, Love. A story of a married couple as they navigate through their differences. Written and directed by Khalid Rahman, the movie engages you with its hysterical storyline.

Where To Watch – Netflix

9) Joji

Fahadh Faasil’s 2021 masterclass is Joji, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s famous Macbeth. The story revolves around a young wealthy man who is an engineering dropout. He is driven by greed, lust, and blind ambition. The crime drama is directed by Dileesh Pothan and written by Syam Pushkaran.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

10) Operation Java

Inspired by real-life cases and investigations by the cyber cell police, Operation Java is a 2021 Malayalam language movie. Written and directed by debutant Tharun Moorthy, the film stars an ensemble of Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, Binu Pappu, Irshad, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamitha Baiju, and Vinayakan. The movie was scheduled to be released in May 2020 but was postponed to February 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Where To Watch – Zee5