Oh, the web series! Don’t they just grow tired of holding us captive all the time? High voltage action, absorbing dramas, spine-chilling horrors, rib-tickling comedies; the list just goes on, doesn’t it? And with the OTT tide sweeping over thick and fast, it’s highly unlikely that you would find yourself too far from a trending show. As we continue to squeeze out time in our hectic schedules for all that’s worth, here we take a look at 10 brilliant web series on Disney+Hotstar you must watch.

#1 Aarya

Powered by a terrific Sushmita Sen, this engaging Indian drama revolves around revenge and family politics. From a riveting plot to impressive performances, this 9-episode crime drama has enough to keep you hooked throughout.

Membership: Dinsey+Hotstar VIP

IMDb Rating: 7.9

#2 Special Ops

Neeraj Pandey and Kay Kay Menon succeed once again in impressing the audience with yet another memorable espionage thriller. Make sure your popcorn and soda supplies are aplenty as you witness Himmat Singh and his team take on a terror mastermind in a taut series.

Membership: Dinsey+Hotstar VIP

IMDb Rating: 8.5

#3 Roar of The Lion

Witness MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, and other key members of the Chennai Super Kings unit recount their glorious comeback to the Indian Premier League in 2018. With exclusive beyond-the-field footage, the five-episode drama might even jerk a tear or two if you’re a passionate follower of the sport.

Membership: Dinsey+Hotstar VIP

IMDb Rating: 7.7

#4 Chernobyl

Watch this mini-series to get an account of the world’s biggest man-made disaster. Chernobyl is based on the tragic nuclear disaster that took place in the Soviet Union in 1986. Among the most highly rated shows on IMDb, Chernobyl draws you in with its powerful narrative and disturbing truths.

Membership: Dinsey+Hotstar Premium

IMDb Rating: 9.4

#5 Game of Thrones

An epic saga that sees nine noble families battle it out to gain control over the Iron Throne, Game of Thrones is arguably the most popular drama television series of this decade. While the final few episodes might not have drawn the typical adulation, watch the series for the overall brilliance on offer.

Membership: Dinsey+Hotstar Premium

IMDb Rating: 9.3

#6 Modern Family

A popular sitcom that enjoys a huge fanbase across the globe, Modern Family revolves around three modern-day families deal with their kids and jobs. Tuck yourself into a comfy space and binge this one to blow away all the unnecessary stress brewing.

Membership: Dinsey+Hotstar Premium

IMDb Rating: 8.4

#7 The Simpsons

This beloved animated series, which was first aired in 1989, is about the family of the Simpsons and how they deal with comical situations in day-to-day life. The show is one of the most successful TV shows of all time.

Membership: Dinsey+Hotstar Premium

IMDb Rating: 8.7

#8 Silicon Valley

Yet another American comedy series on the list, Silicon Valley has been enjoying a warm reception from both the audience and critics alike. the show has been hailed for its fresh and hilarious take on the contemporary lives in the tech-field.

Membership: Dinsey+Hotstar Premium

IMDb Rating: 8.5

#9 Watchmen

A superhero drama series, based on the 1986 DC Comics series of the same title, Watchmen has received widespread acclaim. Chaos ensues when masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws by government agencies. Watch this binge-worthy series to find out how a superhero mutiny takes shape.

Membership: Dinsey+Hotstar Premium

IMDb Rating: 8.1

#10 Band of Brothers

A war drama miniseries based on historian Stephen E. Ambrose’s book, Band of Brothers is a dramatised account of an army battalion assigned to the United States Army’s 101st Airborne Division during World War II.

Membership: Dinsey+Hotstar Premium

IMDb Rating: 9.4