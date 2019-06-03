Two youngsters die in a deadly bike accident in Visakhapatnam

Early Sunday (2 June) morning witnessed yet another horrible bike accident at Seven Hills Hospital Junction under II Town Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam. Two youngsters, P.Vinay (23) and J.Sudheer (22), lost their lives in the fatal accident as their motorbike rammed into a road divider while cruising at very high speed.

Vinay, a resident of Pendurthy, was pursuing MCA first year at a private college in Gajuwaka. He was riding the bike at around 100kmph when he lost control of the vehicle. J Sudheer, a resident of Visakhapatnam, was a degree graduate and was riding pillion.

According to police reports, they had informed their families that the youngsters were attending a friend’s wedding. At 3 AM, they both were heading to Pendurthi, en route to which the unfortunate collision occurred.

Due to the high impact, the duo was thrown off the bike, which then dragged further on for almost 50 meters. P. Vinay sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. J. Sudheer was immediately shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead. The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital and a case has been registered at II Town Police Station.

As per police reports, both could have been under the influence of alcohol, which will be ascertained in the post mortem reports. The CCTV footage is also being viewed to determine the reasons leading to the fatal bike accident in Visakhapatnam.