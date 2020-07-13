A 24-year-old ended his life at his residence in Vizag, after losing money in an online gambling game. The deceased reportedly belonged to Kotturu village, Anakapalle Mandal in Vizag. He was working as a Junior Engineer at a private mining company in Odisha. The man returned to his hometown a few days ago.

According to sources, Venkat played online games. Addicted to online gambling, he had reportedly borrowed money from his friends and invested in a game. However, he incurred a loss of around Rs 6 lakh, while gambling online. His relatives shared that unable to face his parents due to the losses incurred in online gambling, the youngster had slipped into depression and eventually took ended his life in Vizag.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered and the body was sent to the local government hospital for postmortem. Speaking to the media, Sub-inspector of Anakapalle Town Police Station, Chakradhara Rao, intimated that the victim’s mobile phone is being examined. The cops are on the lookout for the website on which the deceased had lost the money. He further informed that the complete details ascertaining the cause behind his death can be revealed only a detailed investigation.

Many students, young working professionals and businessmen have been growing addicted to online gambling and are putting large amounts of money at stake hoping to make huge profits. Earlier in June, a cashier working for a nationalised bank at Nuzvid in Krishna district was arrested for allegedly withdrawing Rs 1.50 crore from some inactive accounts to fund his addiction for gambling. Also, there have been many instances in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where people allegedly ended their lives, unable to recoup the losses incurred in online gambling.