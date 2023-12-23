The CAT exam results were declared on 21 December 2023, and many aspirants shined through it. 14 students scored a perfect 100 percentile, achieving remarkable results. Three of these high achievers, including a 20-year-old Alamuri Kumar Sai Vishnu from Visakhapatnam, emerged from non-engineering backgrounds. Vishnu, a recent BSc Statistics graduate from GITAM University and an alumnus of Little Angels School, in MVP Colony Vishakhapatnam.

Vishnu, the CAT exam top scorer, shared some of his valuable insights and experiences in an interview with Yo! Vizag.

Having previously secured a commendable 95.6 percentile in the 2022 CAT exam, Vishnu embarked on a focused preparation journey in May 2023. Dedicating 3 to 4 hours daily, he prioritized quality time over quantity of time, aspiring to secure admission in top IIM institutes like Ahmedabad, Bangalore, or Calcutta.

Vishnu’s passion for understanding business dynamics, especially in the startup realm, fueled his choice of business and management. Reflecting on the CAT exam’s three sections—Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA)—Vishnu felt VARC more challenging compared to other sections. To overcome this, he referred to materials from Stanford, philosophy, and online articles.

Surprisingly, Vishnu’s initial struggle with VARC transformed into a newfound interest, leading him to explore human psychology and philosophy. When asked about a book which motivated him, he recommended “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor Frankl, highlighting its impact on shaping his perspectives on business and competition.

Beyond academic pursuits, Vishnu admires Nikhil Kamat, co-founder of Zerodha, for his down-to-earth nature despite substantial success. He credited his achievements to the unwavering support of his parents and sister, who not only encouraged his passion but actively supported his plans.

For aspiring CAT exam takers, Vishnu, the top scorer, emphasized consistency, goal-oriented dedication, and active participation in preparation. He urged them not to solely rely on instructional videos but to take proactive steps aligned with their unique approaches. Drawing from personal experience, Vishnu emphasized the rewards of perseverance, stating, “Just keep doing what you are driven towards because when things happen, they happen wonderfully.”

