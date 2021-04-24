In a shocking revelation, a woman in Marikavalasa, Visakhapatnam allegedly killed her son and then committed suicide. The woman and the son were identified as Saritha and Chetan respectively. The PM Palem Police arrived at the scene of the deaths and collected the two dead bodies for postmortem.

Saritha, hailing from Srikakulam District, settled in Visakhapatnam in 2015. She lived with her husband Ravi and two sons, Chetan and Shashank, at Rajiv Grihakulpa Colony in Marikavalasa, Visakhapatnam. Saritha worked as a teacher at a private school. Her husband, Ravi owns a restaurant business near the city which is mostly running in losses. Saritha herself is said to have taken multiple loans in Visakhapatnam, prior to her suicide.

It is being suggested that the financial tensions in the family might have been the reason for Saritha to take such a drastic huge step. The two dead bodies were found by Saritha’s elder son, Shashank who was calling Ravi. He informed the police about the incident and they arrived on the scene of the killings.

The PM Palem Police, Visakhapatnam, who have sent the two dead bodies for postmortem, have also recovered a suicide note from the spot, the contents of which are yet to be disclosed. Further investigation is going on into the case and more information about the deaths is expected to be released soon.

If you are suffering from grief or depression, please reach out at the toll free number 100 and get free counselling from qualified professionals. Because your mental health is just as important as your physical health.