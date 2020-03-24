Why is power conservation important amid coronavirus outbreak in Vizag?

Electricity has always been an essential part of human lives. And one cannot imagine a world without it. From tube lights and fans to mobile phones and laptops, it’s an undeniable fact that every household across the globe runs on electricity. With the citizens of Visakhapatnam staying at their homes, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the household power consumption is expected to increase. Under such circumstances, conservation of power becomes extremely important.

In this regard, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Visakhapatnam Zone-1 Executive Engineer, Mahendranadh, released a press note. In the statement, he pointed out that employees at the distribution company are working round-the-clock to supply uninterrupted power to the city. He also reiterated that during such an outbreak, people should resort to power conservation as they are to personal hygiene.

The Executive Engineer cautioned the citizens against using any two, or more, high-voltage consuming electrical appliances, like air conditioners, geysers, and mixer grinders, together. Explaining further, he said that any faulty wiring, inside the appliances, might even lead to a short circuit or a broken fuse. In some cases, excessive power consumption might even result in a transformer breakdown. Mr Mahendranath informed that such incidents will not just restrict the power supply to that one particular household, but also its whole locality. He mentioned that owing to the lockdown in Visakhapatnam due to coronavirus, linemen might even take hours to rectify the issue. The Executive Engineer also requested the consumers to resort to online payment of electricity bills.