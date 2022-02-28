On the morning of 27 February 2022, the Vizagapatnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) met Pham Sanh Chau, Indian Vietnam Ambassador, Bui Trung Thuong, Trade Counsellor, and their team. The VCCI is celebrating 90 years of rendering services to the business community of Visakhapatnam. On this occasion, G. Veera Mohan, president of VCCI, met the Indian Vietnam Ambassador and discussed opportunities for Vietnamese businesses in Vizag. The VCCI president mentioned that Vizag being located on the east coast will prove to be a strategic edge for the establishment and growth of Vietnamese businesses.

On behalf of the business community, Veera Mohan expressed his interest to expand many Vizag based businesses, such as seafood, textiles, logistics, hospitality, tourism, and infrastructure to the land of Vietnam. Responding to this, Sanh Chau shared an open invitation to the VCCI members to invest in Vietnam and vice versa. Additionally, he added that a leading real estate firm from Vietnam is planning to develop a project in India. The Indian Vietnam Ambassador expressed his opinion that Visakhapatnam would be an ideal location for the establishment of the aforementioned project. He said that he would meet the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh shortly to discuss the same.

Sanh Chau spoke about his interest in further expansion of sea connectivity between Vietnam and Visakhapatnam. Promising to maintain a healthy business relationship with the VCCI, he invited the members to visit their country and avail themselves of the opportunity to expand businesses. He pointed out that India and Vietnam share good political and business links.

The Indian Vietnam Ambassador reminisced the time he visited the City of Destiny and thanked the Vizagapatnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry for giving him the opportunity to meet a wider spectrum of industries. He also said that the city made him fall in love with its beauty and warm hospitality. The ambassador took part in the Internation City Parade, which happened on 27 February, as a part of MILAN 2022. A Vietnamese ship was also a part of the fleet which was displayed to the public.