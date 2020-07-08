Vizag has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day on Wednesday. As per the official report received this evening, 140 people across the district have tested positive for the virus between Tuesday and Wednesday. With the newly registered cases, the district coronavirus cases count soared to 1663. According to COVID-19 Special Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, the number of active cases in Vizag increased to 883. As on date, 767 individuals have been discharged after recovering from the virus. In the past 24 hours, the district toll increased to 13 as two more patients succumbed to COVID-19.

As per the evening update, the authorities have demarcated Rambilli, Rajupeta – Makavarapalem, Ra Murty Nagar – Yelamanchili, LB Patnam – Cheedikada, MJ Puram – Atchutapuram, Bangla Metta – Bheemili Zone, DBK Quarters – Kummaraveedhi, Vulipayilavari Veedhi – Zone III, Lingam Peta – Golugonda, Citizen Colony – Chodavaram, Simhagiri Colony, Narasimha Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar – Sector 8, Murali Nagar – Zone IV, Santosh Nagar, Kothapalem, Doggavanipalem, Anjaneyulu Nagar – Zone VI as the new containment clusters in Vizag district. As on Wednesday, the very active clusters in the district stands at 114. While 151 clusters are marked as active in Vizag, 68 are considered as dormant clusters. 39 containment clusters were denotified after no new case has been reported in those areas in the past 28 days. The GVMC has been intensifying the testing strategies being adopted with the recent spike in new coronavirus cases in Vizag.

Meanwhile, 1062 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, marking a slight dip in numbers as compared to the previous two days. The total has now risen to 22,259. Of the newly reported patients, 1051 are from Andhra Pradesh while 9 returned from other states. 2 individuals, who returned from Kuwait and USA respectively, also tested positive for the deadly virus. The state also witnessed 12 more deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day. Three from Kurnool, two each from Anantapur, Krishna, West Godavari, and one each from Chittoor, Guntur and Visakhapatnam succumbed to the infection, the COVID-19 update by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh revealed. With this, the death toll in Andhra Pradesh rose to 264.