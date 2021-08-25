In the past few months, many job seekers have reported that they were being frauded. They claimed that they came across fake job offers in posts like supervisors, drivers, etc. in the name of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Taking note of this issue, Vizag Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari has stated that the GVMC is not hiring anyone for any post.

On Tuesday, in a release given, the city mayor shared that GVMC has been receiving information on fraudsters who are luring unemployed youth in Vizag with fake job offers at the GVMC office in various departments. These fraudsters have been demanding hefty amounts from the youth in order to get that post.

The mayor has asked the youth of Vizag to not believe in such fraudsters who approach people with fake job offers in the name of government organisations. If approached by any fraudsters, youngsters have been told to report it to the police.

In the last few years, there have been many instances of unemployed youth cheated in the promise of government jobs. Once the youth had made the payment for the jobs, these fraudsters would disappear. The city police has been alert on such cases, acting on any information received regarding such fraudsters.