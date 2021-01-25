Bringing laurels to the city, Ameya Lagudu, a twelve-year-old from Vizag, has been honoured with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award for 2021. As many as 32 children across the country have bagged the coveted award this year.

It may be noted that Ameya Lagudu is the only candidate from Andhra Pradesh to receive the prestigious honour for 2021. The twelve-year-old from Vizag was conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award for her exceptional achievements in the field of Art and Culture.

Taking to Twitter, the Citizen Engagement Platform of the Central government shared, “Ameya Lagudu, one of the winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021, has been learning dancing since the age of 4 and has performed over 100 programmes on several national and international platforms.”

The national award is an initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar scheme put forth by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. In a statement, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said the awardees are from 32 districts of 21 States and Union territories. “Seven awards have been given in the field of Art and Culture, nine awards for Innovation and five for Scholastic Achievements. Seven children have won in Sports category, three have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service,” it said. On Monday, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi interacted with the winners through video conference and congratulated the awardees.