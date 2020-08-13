Vizag Cyber Crime Police bagged the top honours in the Award for Best Crime Detection (ABCD) for busting the honey trap case. On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP), D Gautam Sawang presented the award to Vizag Cyber Crime Police, headed by CI B Gopinath, at the Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri. The awardees include SI Manoj Kumar, Constables Chandra Shekhar, Appalakonda, RY Kumar Nayak, V Revathi, and Sai Kumari Devi from the team.

The ABCD awards were presented for the last two quarters of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. Addressing the media, the DGP said the Andhra Pradesh police received the appreciation from the Prime Minister for outstanding services and achievements using modern technology. He further added that the AP police won 26 national awards for adopting innovative technology in the country. Director-General of Police D Gautam Sawang presented the Award for the Best Crime Detection (ABCD Awards) to 103 police personnel, including the Vizag Police team, for achievement in Crime detection. Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police received the consolation prize under the ABCD Awards from the authorities for the last quarter of 2019. The cops were shortlisted for the Crime Detection Award for cracking the sensational honey trapping case, which took in July 2019.

In a conversation with Yo! Vizag, Vizag Cyber Crime Police divulged further details about the investigation. A youngster, working with an MNC in the city, had approached the police in July 2019 after being duped of Rs 18 lakh on a fake dating website. Busting the racket, the special investigation team from Cyber Crime wing of Vizag police traced the 26-member honey trap gang to Kolkata, West Bengal, in October 2019. The cops took the accused into custody and seized three laptops, 33 mobiles, 48 bank accounts, one wifi modem, and a hard disk. The gang, which included 24 women working at a call centre, targeted unsuspicious youngsters by uploading fake profiles on the online portal.