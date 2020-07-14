Visakhapatnam district registered the highest spike on a single day with 179 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vizag increased to 2,375. According to the COVID-19 Special Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, 1,124 patients are undergoing treatment in the district and 1,216 individuals have been discharged after recovering from the virus. In the past 24 hours, the district death toll increased to 35, as six patient has succumbed to COVID-19.

The authorities have demarcated 33 clusters (Andhra Kesari Nagar, Anjayya Colony, APBH Colony, PM Palem, BS Layout, Charmavaram – Yelamanchali, Durga Bazaar, Nakkapalli, Gotiwada, KK Agraharam K Kotapadu, Kancherapalem, Komira, Madhurawada New, Mindi, Panduranapuram Zone I, RC Palem, Pedagantyada, Subbalakshmi Nagar, Thimmapuram, Thotaguruvu, Tulasi Nagar, Vambay Colony New, Veluguri Royal Enclave, Venkannapeta and Visalakshinagar Co-op) as the new containment clusters in Vizag district. On Tuesday evening, the very active clusters in the district stood at 151. In Vizag, 183 clusters have been marked as active. 122 are considered as dormant clusters. 39 containment clusters were denotified after no new case has been reported in those areas in the past 28 days.

Vizag reported its first COVID-19 case on 19 March, when a resident of Allipuram tested positive for the virus. By 31 May, the district’s tally touched 113 as 89 cases were recorded in the month. Entering the unlock phase, the number of COVID-19 cases spiked in Vizag. In June alone as many as 787 individuals were infected by the virus. While it took more than two months for the district’s COVID-19 count to hit the 1000-mark, more than 1,300 cases have been reported since 2 July 2020.

Visakhapatnam authorities have been working towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 over the past few months. In an effort to amp up the measures, District Collector V Vinay Chand ordered officials that COVID Care Centres (CCCs) must be set up in every constituency of Visakhapatnam. Orders to finalise locations for the same were given during a COVID-19 review meeting with revenue and medical officers at the Collectorate.