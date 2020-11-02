Vizag district, on Monday, reported 105 new COVID-19 cases. The newly recorded cases, between Sunday and Monday, have taken the district tally to 56,515. Among the freshly recorded cases, 54 have been detected via VRDL, Trunat, and NACO methods, and 51 via Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 155 individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. It is to be noted that no fatalities were reported in Vizag between Sunday and Monday. As per the report, the COVID-19 figures in the Vizag district are as follows:

New cases: 105

Active cases: 1894

Discharges: 54,142 (including 155 today)

Deaths: 479 (no fatalities reported today)

Total count: 56,515

Apart from revealing the recoveries and fatalities of the district, the report stated that Vizag currently accounts for 6 very active clusters, 19 active clusters, 294 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 1916 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 8,27,882. As of Monday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 22,538 active cases, 7,98,625 recoveries (including the 3033 recoveries between Sunday and Monday), and 6719 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 81,82,266 tests.

India’s COVID-19 caseload crossed the 82 lakh-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.68 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 82,29,313 with 45,231 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.68 percent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 percent. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day.