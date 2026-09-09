Vizag Couple Stranded in Malaysia Seek Help to Return Home

A couple who were sent to Malaysia on the promise of jobs with a decent salary have sought help to return to India. The couple, Pujitha and Venkataramana of Rajamahendravaram, in a video that has since gone viral, have alleged a raw deal and ill-treatment by the company they are working for.

According to them, they approached an agency in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, for jobs. The agency, promising lucrative employment in Malaysia, took Rs 4 lakh from the couple. Alleging cheating, they claimed the company has since stopped paying their salary, leaving them with no money to meet the medical expenses of their ailing daughter.

In the video, the couple pleaded for help to return to India. Reacting to their appeal, City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi directed the concerned Circle Inspector to look into the matter. The inspector has since spoken to the agent in Gajuwaka.

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