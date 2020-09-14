As many as 390 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam district between Sunday and Monday. With the newly registered cases, the coronavirus tally of Vizag neared the 45,000-mark on 14 September.

According to the update released by Visakhapatnam COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, out of the 44,950 people, 5309 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment and 39,309 individuals have been discharged so far.

The morning update further stated that five more individuals in Visakhapatnam succumbed to coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll of the district to 332. As on 14 September, Vizag has 80 very active clusters, 86 active clusters, 552 dormant clusters, and 192 denotified clusters.

On 11 September, Vizag saw 413 fresh coronavirus cases and the tally went up to 43,561. The following day witnessed a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases as Vizag reported 584 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 44,145. Of the reported cases, 209 were detected via the VRDL+Truenat+NACO methods while the remaining 375 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. The total count of Visakhapatnam further reached 44,560 on 13 September, as 415 people in the district tested positive for COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, reported 7956 COVID-19 cases. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh, the state COVID-19 cases tally rose to 5,75,079.

61,529 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours. So far, the state has tested 46,61,355 samples for COVID-19. While 4,76,903 people (including the 9764 individuals discharged today) have been discharged so far, 93,204 COVID-19 cases in the state have been marked active as on Monday morning. The death toll of the state reached 4972.