The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has revised the timings of CSMT Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark special express (11019) for Visakhapatnam and some other stations, which will come into effect from 12 April 2021.

The Bhubaneswar-bound Konark Express will reach Visakhapatnam at 3:45 PM and depart from that station at 4:05 PM. It will arrive at Vizianagaram Junction at 5:00 PM and leave from there by 5:05 PM. The train will reach the Srikakulam Road railway station at 6:00 PM and depart at 6:02 PM.

After that, it will stop at Palasa railway station at 6:58 PM and depart from there at 7:00 PM. The next station will be Sompet, where this train will arrive at 7:41 PM and leave at 7:43 PM. The train will reach Ichhapuram railway station at 7:56 PM and leave by 7:58 PM. Next, Konark Express will stop at Brahmapur railway station at 8:20 PM and depart from there by 8:30 PM. It will reach Chhatrapur station at 8:55 PM and depart at 8:57 PM; arrive at Balugaon at 9:43 PM and depart by 9:45 PM; reach Khurda Road at 10:25 PM and depart at 10:30 PM. At last, this train will reach Bhubaneswar railway station at 11:20 PM.

Stoppage timings and arrival/departure timings are unchanged at all other stations for Konark Express. The timings of the reverse train from CSMT Mumbai to Bhubaneswar haven’t been changed either.

Special Trains Between Jasidih and Tambaram

To facilitate the passengers’ journey in Indian Railways, special trains have been launched between Jasidih and Tambaram railway stations.

Train No 02376 Jasidih – Tambaram Special will leave Jasidih on Wednesdays at 1:20 PM and reach Visakhapatnam railway station on the next day at 8:35 AM and depart from there at 8:55 AM to later reach Tambaram at 10:25 PM. This special train will start running from 14 April 2021 onwards.

Train No 02375 Tambaram – Jasidih Special will leave Tambaram railway station on Saturdays at 12:55 PM to arrive at Visakhapatnam early hours of the next day at 2:55 AM and depart at 3:15 AM to reach its destination, Jasidih at 10:25 PM.

Stoppages of the Special Train between Jasidih and Tambaram

Madhupur Junction, Chittaranjan, Asansol Junction, Joychandi Pahar, Purulia Junction, Chakradharpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda Junction, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvathipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagram, Visakhapatnam, Samalkot Junction, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali Junction, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Sullurupeta, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram.