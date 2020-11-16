Visakhapatnam, on Monday, reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since June with only 25 people testing positive for the infection in the past 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, the total number of cases in Visakhapatnam reached 57,832. Two more patients succumbed to the virus while 60 individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. As per the report, the COVID-19 figures in the Visakhapatnam district are as follows:

New cases: 25

Active cases: 1402

Discharges: 55,934 (including 60 today)

Deaths: 496 (including 2 deaths today)

Total count: 57,832

Apart from revealing the statistics of the infections, the district’s COVID-19 update further indicated that there are 6 very active clusters, 19 active clusters, 294 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

Visakhapatnam registered its first COVID-19 case on 19 March when a 65-year-old man tested positive for the virus. While it took over three months for the district’s tally to reach 1000, the numbers surged at a worrying pace in July and August. On 30 July, Visakhapatnam recorded its biggest single-day spike with 1223 COVID-19 cases. By the end of August, the number of cases shot up to 37,106 while the death toll touched 258.

Indicating a receding wave, Visakhapatnam recorded 13,000 cases and 150 deaths in September. The numbers further decreased in October with 5,508 cases and 72 causalities being reported in the month. It is to be noted that Visakhapatnam has been witnessing COVID-19 cases in double digits over the past few weeks.

While the statistics might suggest a trend towards the curve flattening in Visakhapatnam, the district officials requested the public to adhere to the safety protocols. Throwing caution regarding the possibility of a second wave, the authorities earlier urged citizens not to let their guard down any time soon.