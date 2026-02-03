Visakhapatnam Railway Station Security Boosted by AI Robot

The Visakhapatnam Railway Station has achieved a significant milestone in strengthening passenger security with the successful real-time identification and apprehension of habitual offenders through the AI-powered Facial Recognition System (FRS) of Rail Robocop ‘ASC Arjun’.

On 2 February, the Robocop, deployed for surveillance and patrolling, detected a suspect by matching his facial image with the pre-loaded database of known criminals.

The system immediately alerted the RPF CCTV Control Room.

Upon receipt of the alert, the on-duty CCTV staff head constable B S Narayana analysed the live CCTV feed and promptly informed the on-duty officer, sub-inspector V Keerthi Reddy and the Crime Prevention Detention Squad (CPDS) team of Waltair Division, who were present at the station.

Acting swiftly on the alert, the team conducted a coordinated check and apprehended an alleged offender, Hadapa Shiva, and his associate G Bhangaru.

Both individuals failed to produce any valid journey tickets and were brought to the RPF Post, Visakhapatnam, for further action. Verification of their antecedents revealed that both persons are habitual offenders with criminal records registered at Rayagada Police Station, involving multiple serious offences such as theft, robbery, dacoity, assault, and arms-related cases.

After a detailed inquiry, it was concluded that the suspects had entered the station area without valid authority.

As both offenders were found travelling without tickets, they were dealt with under the provisions of the Indian Railways Act, 1989 (Amended 2003). The matter was also intimated to the Rayagada Police for further action.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra said that this incident marks the successful real-time identification and apprehension of habitual offenders in a crowded public area by ‘ASC Arjun’ at Visakhapatnam Station. “The achievement clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of AI-powered surveillance and facial recognition technology in enhancing railway security and proactively preventing crime, thereby ensuring a safer travel for passengers,” he said.

Also read: AP gets massive budgetary support, says Madhav

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.