Amid the ongoing protests against the proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has submitted his resignation on Saturday.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao sent his resignation to the Assembly Speaker, asking him to accept his decision. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said Visakhapatnam has turned synonymous with Steel Plant over the years. “Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Pride is the pride of Telugu people. The decision to privatise the plant, citing losses, is not at all acceptable. As a mark of protest against the move, I am taking a step forward by submitting my resignation letter to the Speaker. Once leaders from other parties also submit their resignations, the Centre will come under pressure to reconsider its decision,” the TDP MLA said.

Stating that the Chief Minister must step up to the fore and stall the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the former Minister urged intellectuals, labour unions and political parties to join forces, irrespective of their political affiliations, and fight as a unit for the cause. Citing the success of the pro-Jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu, Mr Rao stated the need for a strong movement to make the Centre reverse its decision.

The Centre’s announcement to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel plant has triggered outrage in Andhra Pradesh. “Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has, on January 27, 2021, given in-principle approval for 100% strategic disinvestment of Government of India shareholding in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam along with management control by way of privatisation,” the department of investment and public asset management tweeted.

This has sparked unrest in Visakhapatnam, with Steel Plant’s staff launching a massive protest on Friday. Raising slogans of “Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku”, the protestors demanded the authorities roll back their decision.