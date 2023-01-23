On Wednesday, 25 January 2023, a recruitment drive to fill vacancies in over 200 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam, such as Synergies Casting, Hetero Labs, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.

Synergies Casting

Name of the role: Trainee

Educational qualifications: Diploma in Mechanical

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Varun Motors Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Sales Consultant

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 19-35

Salary offered: Rs 13,500-24,500 per month

Number of vacancies: 35

Lakshmi Kia Motors

Name of the role: Sales Consultant

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 18-40

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Lakshmi Hyundai Motors

Name of the role: Tele Caller, Sales Consultant

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age: Below 18-40

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Mango Motors Pvt Ltd

a) Name of the role: Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: Intermediate

Age: Below 18-35

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

b) Name of the role: Customer Relation Manager

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age: Below 18-30

Salary offered: Rs 15,000- 25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 1

c) Name of the role: Denter

Educational qualifications: 10th pass

Age: 18-30

Salary offered: Rs 12,000- 18,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 2

d) Name of the role: Painter

Educational qualifications: 10th pass or ITI

Age: 18-35

Salary offered: Rs 12,000- 18,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 2

e) Name of the role: Cashier

Educational qualifications: Intermediate

Age: 18-30

Salary offered: Rs 12,000- 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 1

Hetero Labs Ltd

Name of the role: Junior Chemist

Educational qualifications: B.Sc Chemistry

Age: Below 26

Salary offered: Rs 22,800 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Hetero Labs Ltd

Name of the role: Junior Officer

Educational qualifications: M.Sc Chemistry

Age: Below 26

Salary offered: Rs 24,800 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 25 January 2023 with their certificates.

