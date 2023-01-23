On Wednesday, 25 January 2023, a recruitment drive to fill vacancies in over 200 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam, such as Synergies Casting, Hetero Labs, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.
Synergies Casting
Name of the role: Trainee
Educational qualifications: Diploma in Mechanical
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Varun Motors Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Sales Consultant
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age: 19-35
Salary offered: Rs 13,500-24,500 per month
Number of vacancies: 35
Lakshmi Kia Motors
Name of the role: Sales Consultant
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age: 18-40
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Lakshmi Hyundai Motors
Name of the role: Tele Caller, Sales Consultant
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age: Below 18-40
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Mango Motors Pvt Ltd
a) Name of the role: Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: Intermediate
Age: Below 18-35
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
b) Name of the role: Customer Relation Manager
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
Age: Below 18-30
Salary offered: Rs 15,000- 25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 1
c) Name of the role: Denter
Educational qualifications: 10th pass
Age: 18-30
Salary offered: Rs 12,000- 18,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 2
d) Name of the role: Painter
Educational qualifications: 10th pass or ITI
Age: 18-35
Salary offered: Rs 12,000- 18,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 2
e) Name of the role: Cashier
Educational qualifications: Intermediate
Age: 18-30
Salary offered: Rs 12,000- 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 1
Hetero Labs Ltd
Name of the role: Junior Chemist
Educational qualifications: B.Sc Chemistry
Age: Below 26
Salary offered: Rs 22,800 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Hetero Labs Ltd
Name of the role: Junior Officer
Educational qualifications: M.Sc Chemistry
Age: Below 26
Salary offered: Rs 24,800 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 25 January 2023 with their certificates.
