Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday. Currently spending a well-earned break from international cricket, the cricketer is celebrating his birthday with his wife Anushka Sharma on a secluded vacation in Bhutan.

What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart. 🙏😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/ww8HfE7o4Z — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

Love for Vizag:

Hailed as one of the greatest batsmen produced by India, the run machine relishes memorable associations with a number of grounds across the globe. However, two venues stand out when it comes to the King’s ‘happy hunting grounds’. While the Adelaide Oval in Australia comes as a no-brainer, thanks to his exceptional record at the venue, the other one is the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag. The heartening fact was revealed by the man himself after India’s thumping Test victory against England in Vizag in 2016. Calling Vizag “lucky” for him, Virat Kohli said that the ground remains a special one for him. He further added that the ground gives him a feeling similar to the one at Adelaide Oval.

And boy, hasn’t Vizag proved to be a special venue for Virat Kohli! Sharing his love for the city, the Delhi dynamite had tweeted a picture with the RK Beach in the background.

What a stunning place.👌 Love coming to Vizag. 😎✌ pic.twitter.com/ACxmWHoBte — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2018

The Indian skipper had posted the picture before India’s ODI against West Indies in the bilateral series between the sides in 2018. Continuing his love affair with Vizag, Kohli had slammed a majestic 157* in the game to surpass 10,000 runs in ODIs.

The latest outing of Virat Kohli in Vizag was during India’s first Test against South Africa in the recently concluded Freedom series.