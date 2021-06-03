As the number of positive cases in Visakhapatnam district declines gradually, the vaccination numbers have gone high. According to recent statistics, Vizag has made a good move in administering vaccines to more individuals in a short span. So far, a total of 9.8 lakh vaccine doses have been completed. In the first phase, a total of 60,000 medical staff, paramedical staff and ASHA workers got vaccinated, the second phase vaccination was done for 82,000 including police, frontline workers, revenue, municipal and Anganwadi workers. The third and fourth phase vaccination, so far, has been completed for 8.38 lakh.

From the data released on Wednesday, the district had 28,164 individuals who got their vaccine dose. They included 258 health care workers, 4,294 front line workers, 4,401 general public (18-44 years), 13,175 general public (45-60 years), 5,517 general public (above 60 years) in two doses.

Taking immediate steps to complete the vaccination drive so as to control the number of Covid-19 cases, the majority of the frontline workers have completed their two doses of vaccination. It is being observed that, witnessing the state of the pandemic in Vizag, individuals who were initially reluctant to get their dose of vaccine are also coming forward. Unlike earlier when the vaccination centres were flooded with people fighting for their vaccine, the Visakhapatnam district administration has decided to send a token to home or a message to the beneficiary’s mobile number on the date of their vaccine. This is to avoid the spread of the virus among the elderly at the vaccination centres. For those who are yet to get registered for their first dose vaccine, they can inform their ward volunteers who will give a call during the next vaccination drive.

After a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in urban areas, rural areas are finding active cases, especially from those who opted for home isolation. The health officials have started more vaccination drives in villages, urging every individual to get vaccinated. Understanding the prevailing situation, with more deaths happening in their surroundings, even the people in rural areas are coming forward to get their vaccine.

“As per the orders by the District Collector, District Medical and Health Officials will be administering vaccines for students and those who have to move back to other countries,” said Vizag Immunisation Officer Jeevana Rani.