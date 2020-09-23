The Vizag Police on Tuesday arrested two auto drivers for assaulting and robbing a passenger of Rs 15,000/-. The accused were identified as S Narasimha Murty (27) and G Durga Sriram (24), both residents of Arilova in the city.

According to sources, the victim, P Venkata Mahesh boarded the auto of Murty at Asilmetta around 10:30 PM on 5 September. While speaking over the phone with his friend, Mahesh revealed that he was carrying money along with him. Overhearing the conversation, Murthy informed Sriram, who is also an auto driver. The duo plotted together to rob the passenger. As planned earlier, Sriram boarded the auto near Hanumanthawaka Junction. As they reached PM Palem, the accused parked the auto on a deserted road and thrashed the passenger. The auto drivers then fled the scene after robbing Rs 15,000/- and a mobile phone from the victim.

Mahesh approached the PM Palem Police Station and filed a complaint against the drivers. He informed the cops that the driver’s seat of the auto had blue LED lights. Following the clue, the PM Palem Police traced the vehicle at Maddilapalem in Vizag and took the auto drivers into custody. Upon interrogating, the individuals confessed to the crime. The cops recovered Rs 10,000/- and handed over the cash to the victim.

In another case, the Gajuwaka Police arrested four persons for involvement in a house break-in at BC Colony, Vizag. The arrested were identified as N Naveen, E Sai Krishna, P Madhu, and K Sai Teja. The police recovered stolen items worth Rs 80,000 from the robbery gang. The officials informed that Naveen carried out the break-in and the other three received the stolen property. Two more persons, N Chandra Sekhar (20) and D Rohit (20) were arrested on Tuesday for pickpocketing near the railway station in the city. Police recovered Rs 5,000 from the duo.