Three more members added to the SIT team in Visakhapatnam

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) President, Vijay Kumar, announced at a press conference that the State Government has appointed three more members to the existing SIT team in Visakhapatnam. The SIT team spoke to reporters at the District Collector’s Office Conference Hall on 15 February 2020.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Kumar said the State Government had extended the investigation by another three months as the SIT term came to an end on January 31, 2020. He said the three additional members have been included in order to speed up the investigation. In addition to the existing team, a retired IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, K. Durganand Prasad Rao, City Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar Meena, and Chief Conservator of the Forests, Rahul Pandey, have been appointed. The new deadline has been set as April 2020 for the closure of the investigation.

Mr.Kumar also added that a total of 1,400 applications have been received, out of which about400 have been investigated so far. More than 1,000 applications are still under investigation.

The meeting in Visakhapatnam was attended by members of the SIT team. Y. V. Anuradha, T. Bhaskara Rao, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), City Police Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar Meena (IPS), GVMC Commissioner, Dr. G Srijana, VMRDA Commissioner, P. Koteshwara Rao (IAS), District Forest Officer C Selvam, DCP Rangareddy, District Revenue Officer, M Sreedevi, and Deputy Collector, Sailaja, and others.