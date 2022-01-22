The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of millions of people across the globe. Ironically, the frontline health workers, who have been putting painstaking efforts to treat COVID-19 patients, are one of the most affected people by the virus. Despite being among the first segment of people to get vaccinated, some frontline healthcare workers have still not been spared from COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam. The pandemic’s detrimental effects, among the frontline healthcare workers, include high rates of infection, death, and the stress of dealing with numerous cases. Recently fifty doctors, nurses, house surgeons, and postgraduate students have tested positive at King George Hospital (KGH), Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, KGH Superintendent, Dr. P. Mythili, stated that the virus is spreading progressively fast. She stressed upon the fact that the healthcare workers are being affected badly, and there is an alarming need of healthcare workers, given the present situation. Though the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly, she says there have been no serious effects on the patients so far. Dr. Mythili appealed to the public that precautionary measures such as wearing masks, proper sanitization, vaccination, and social distancing, must be adhered to protect ourselves against COVID-19.

Dr. Sirisha from Pinnacle Hospital, claimed that there is a severe shortage of healthcare workers in many hospitals across the city. She pointed out that a sudden increase in the number of cases has occurred, over the last ten days. Also adding that people must take necessary precautions and sanitize whenever necessary. Additionally, Dr. Sirisha advised that public gatherings must be avoided until the situation comes under control.

While speaking to Yo! Vizag, Dr. Bhavana, a pediatrician at Rainbow Hospital, said that the symptoms of the virus, among children, are similar to the symptoms in an adult. She added that the illness would last for 3-5 days. Further, she emphasised that healthcare workers must take care necessary precautions, and use hand gloves while treating patients.

Since March 2020, healthcare workers have taken great responsibility, by putting endless efforts to treat the COVID-19 patients. They have been facing many challenges in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Considering the fact that the absence of the frontline health workers would create absolute chaos, utmost priority must be given to their well being and health condition. The number of healthcare workers falling prey to COVID-19 has been increasing at an alarming rate, causing major concerns among the authorities in the Visakhapatnam District. This might give rise to a situation where the hospital beds would be filled up with healthcare workers, thereby resulting in shortage of doctors and nurses.

The total number of active cases as of 21 January, 2022 are 13,020, the number of discharges are 1,59,751, and deaths are 1,123 in Visakhapatnam.