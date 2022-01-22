The situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Visakhapatnam District has gone out of control during the last ten days. The district has observed a multifold increase in the number of cases, especially with the number of active COVID-19 cases tallying up to 13,020, as of 21 January, 2022. Visakhapatnam District thereby stands as the top contributor to the number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, covering a little over 20% of the total cases in the state. As we fall short of words to describe the situation of COVID-19 in Vizag, let us take the help of some famous Telugu movie titles to understand the scenario.

Here are a list of Telugu movie titles that would sum up the situation of COVID-19 in Vizag:

#1 “Solo Brathuke So Better”- you should keep telling yourself

This is something we have been following for almost two years now. Avoiding any social gatherings, and public meetings, is the most important step to curb the spread of virus. Staying solo at home is the best choice at the moment. Unnecessary contact with people must be avoided and staying solo is recommended. Given the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in Vizag, anyone would say “Solo Brathuke So Better”

#2 “Ninnu Veedani Needanu Nene” – warns COVID-19

It has been two years since COVID-19 has come into our lives. It has has dramatically changed our lives every single day since March 2020. COVID-19 has affected every aspect of our lives by forcing us to stay indoors, make us work from home, attend online classes, and shutting theatres, malls, and restaurants. The virus has given no time for us to relax from these restrictions. In simple words, COVID-19 says ‘Ninnu Veedani Needanu Nene’.

#3 “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi” – ask the people of Vizag

According to the Andhra Pradesh State COVID-19 bulletin, Visakhapatnam District has the highest number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh. For the people of Vizag, the city has always been known for its peace and harmony. But the situation, especially during the third wave of the pandemic, is something very alien to Vizagites. With over 13,000 fresh COVID-19 cases cropping up in the district, in the last ten days, Vizag has become restless with the hospitals overflowing with patients. Looking at the helpless situation of the city, the most commonly asked question is ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’.

#4 “Nee Jathaga Nenundaali” – the promise a mask makes to you

The mask has become an inseparable part from our lives since the arrival of the virus. We have become so used to wearing masks, that it feels weird to step out of home without a mask on our face. This piece of facial wear has been our main protection against COVID-19. Wearing a mask has been made a mandate in all public places, to avoid the spread of virus. And that is why the mask strongly says ‘Nee Jathaga Nenundaali’.

#5 “Koncham Ishtam, Koncham Kashtam”- the feeling of employees working from home

Though the employees enjoyed working from home during the initial phase of the first lockdown, it has caused them boredom over time. Despite the comfort of staying at home, many people miss working with their colleagues next to them, gathering around during breaks, and having official events. The bittersweet experience of work from home during the pandemic can be expressed by saying ‘Koncham Ishtam, Koncham Kashtam’.

#6 “Run Raja Run” – when someone near us coughs

We were never this scared of catching a cold or cough before. The damage COVID-19 has done to our lives is so bad is obvious whenever someone coughs at a public place. This certainly scares us so much and makes us paranoid about staying there. Despite wearing masks, sanitising our hands, and getting vaccinated, the moment we hear a cough or a sneeze, we tend to panic. We all had that ‘Run Raja Run’ moment at least once during the pandemic.

Let us know if you any suggestions for Telugu movie titles that would describe the situation of COVID-19 in Vizag.