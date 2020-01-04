Thieves nabbed by Vizag police; gold, mobiles and vehicles recovered

Visakhapatnam police nabbed five thieves on Friday, in 3 different cases of robbery around the city. Jewellery, mobile phones, some cash, and 3 four-wheelers were recovered from the accused.

K. Manikanta (25), K. Sri Pavan (20) and a juvenile had allegedly stolen gold jewellery from a house in Seethammadhara. The Dwaraka-sub division of the police formed teams and arrested the thieves while recovering jewellery weighing about 420 grams and worth Rs. 12 lakh.

Another team of the police nabbed 20-year-old K. Damodhara Rao, in connection with the theft of mobile phones from two boys hostels in Seethammapeta. He was reportedly found with Rs. 5.1 lakh and 38 mobile phones at the time of the arrest. The accused had earlier served time in jail last year on similar charges.

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner R.K. Meena revealed that he had received several complaints about theft of mobile phones from boys hostels in the area and hence formed a special team to find the thief.

In a separate case, a juvenile was arrested by the police from the Simhachalam area for stealing 3 four-wheelers. Apparently, the accused had earlier fled from his home and had since lived in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. He then arrived at Simhachalam and came upon the stolen vehicles, accessing them using duplicate keys.