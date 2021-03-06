With OTT tide sweeping us off our feet, the scope for new talent to find feet has broadened like never before. Many skillful artists from different parts of the Telugu states have been making a mark in media. Akin to the trend, quite a few talents from Vizag have been leaving the audiences spellbound with their acting prowess. As these talents look poised to flourish in the coming days, here are 4 talented actors from Vizag who have been impressing us with their OTT outings.

4 talented actors from Vizag making a mark in the OTT space

#1 Satyadev

Growing popular with his versatile roles, Satyadev is among the upcoming lot that is deemed to achieve great things in the coming days. An alumnus of the MVGR College of Engineering, the actor first got into films while managing his day job simultaneously. His initial appearances those in popular films like Attarintiki Daredi and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. Eventually climbing up the ladder, Satyadev grabbed the eyeballs with his breakthrough performance in Jyothi Lakshmi. While making a mark in mainstream cinema, the Vizag lad has also been cutting his way into the OTT space. The likes of Locked (Aha), Gods of Dharmapuri (Zee5), Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (Netflix), and Pitta Kathalu (Netflix) are testimonies to this very fact.

#2 Sobhita Dhulipala

Dominating the OTT space for quite some time now is Vizag’s very own Sobhita Dhulipala. After debuting in films with her role in Raman Raghav 2.0, the former Miss India entered the OTT space, and how! Her portrayal of Tara Khanna, in the Amazon Prime Video’s original series Made In Heaven, made the OTT audience stand and take note. Breaking into the top league with her performance in the much-appreciated series, Sobhita soon signed Bard of Blood and Ghost Stories. With Made in Heaven expected to soon return with the second season, we can’t wait to catch her back in action.

#3 Chandini Chowdary

Another promising talent from the lot of Vizag actors growing popular on OTT platforms is Chandini Chowdary. Chandini rose to fame with her performances in several short films, the most notable one being with Raj Tarun in ‘Blind Date’. After shining with small roles in Brahmotsavam and a couple of other films, the Vizag-based actor got her due with the advent of the OTT tide in Telugu states. Her recent successes in Gods of Dharmapuri (Zee5), Colour Photo (Aha), and Super Over (Aha) have once again proved her acting prowess as she looks set to woo the audience with more OTT performances.

#4 ‘Viva’ Harsha

A popular YouTube personality, to begin with, Harsha Chemudu, better known as ‘Viva’ Harsha, is a name that needs little introduction to Telugu cinelovers. From playing sidekicks in mainstream movies to leaving his mark behind in several OTT shows and movies, the Vizag lad has certainly come a long way. His recent OTT outings, including Krishna and His Leela (Aha), Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna (Aha), Colour Photo (Aha), and Super Over (Aha), have fetched plaudits. Adding to the list, he also hosted a talk show ‘Tamasha with Harsha’, and also co-hosted ‘Sam Jam’, with Samantha Akkineni.