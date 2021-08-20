The Indian Institute of Management – Vizag (IIM-V) is conducting its first-ever national level storytelling competition. This pan-India exercise is being conducted in collaboration with Saahitya; a public speaking and literacy society.

IIM Vizag announced this competition, named Spin A Story, on 20 August 2021. It called for all the interested persons to participate offering cash prizes worth a total of Rs. 8,000. The last date for registering for the competition is 29 August 2021 at 9:30 pm IST.

Spin A Story is conducted in two stages. First is a quiz round that will be held on 29 August 2021 from 9:30 pm to 10:00 pm. The final and second round is the storytelling competition.

The competition is conducted by dividing all the participants into groups of 4 to 6 members each. Each team is given a theme to narrate a story on. The challenge is to narrate, and build, a story as a team while each member gets to speak one after the other. The catch here, if you felt all this was easy, is that all the speaking is conducted impromptu. The competition will mainly focus on building creativity, presence of mind, and communication.

Evaluation Criteria

The following criteria are evaluated for 10 marks each

#1 Content and Theme

#2 Delivery

#3 Creativity

#4 Duration/Time Management

#5 Performance as a group

Rewards & Prizes

All participants will be awarded a certificate of participation by IIM Vizag. Finalists in the competition will be awarded a certificate of appreciation. The top three teams will be awarded the cash prize.

Winner: Rs. 4,000

First runner-up: Rs. 2,500

Second runner-up: Rs. 1,500

Registration is free. With only 9 days left to the deadline, all interested candidates can register here.