Sankranti has traditionally been an auspicious time for the Telugu Film Industry. The industry bigwigs reserve the festive season to release their movies, in hopes of good runs at the box office. Last year, Venkatesh and Varun Konidela starrer ‘F2 – Fun and Frustration’ took the prize home and had the audience in splits playing on the family drama/comedy genre that Venkatesh is famous for. In 2020, the audience is in for not one but four major movies during Sankranti – Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Kalyan Ram’s Enta Manchivadavura. Telugu fans have been in a frenzy to promote each of their favourite hero’s movies online and offline. Theaters have been decked up in Vizag ahead of the big releases, and the buzz is alive online too.

Recently, the pre-release event for Mahesh Babu‘s Sarileru Neekevvaru witnessed Megastar Chiranjeevi rallying for the movie. The movie also stars yesteryear superstar Vijayashanthi.

On the other hand, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, directed by Trivikram, will be marking Allu Arjun’s outing after 1.5 years and looks promising too. The actor-director duo has delivered blockbuster hits like Julaayi and S/O Satyamurthy in the past. Starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead with SS Thaman’s music, the movie has been making all the right noise – right from Sid Sriram’s hit song Samajavaragamana to Allu Arjun’s look.

Thalaiva Rajinikanth can be assured of a good run, thanks to his loyal fan base while Kalyan Ram, with his family entertainer, are the other movies releasing for Sankranti 2020. The festivities start early this year with Darbar releasing on 9th, Sarileru Neekevvaru on 10th, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo on 12th and Enta Manchivadavura on the 15th of this month.