The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications for training programs in boxing and volleyball in Visakhapatnam. SAI Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Prabhakar Reddy, called for all the eligible candidates and sports enthusiasts to submit their candidatures for the program.

SAI is the apex national sports body of India. It was established in 1982 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India. The primary aim of the organisation is to encourage and nurture sports and athletics in India.

On the invitation for applications, Mr. Reddy stated that the State Government was working towards training players in Andhra Pradesh in compliance with national and international standards. He added that the SAI is going to train boys and girls, between the ages of 10 and 16, in volleyball and boxing. Those who want to attend volleyball training are advised to attend the selection competitions being held at the Visakhapatnam Port Stadium on 21 and 22 August 2021. Those who wish to attend the boxing training are advised to come on 23 and 24 August.

With an objective to further the participation, the CMD revealed that the SAI training center has hired qualified coaches. He added that the government is also willing to provide nutritious food, state-of-the-art kits, education, medical and insurance benefits.

All interested candidates must carry their birth certificate, education documents, six passport size photos, Aadhaar card, medical fitness certificate, and relevant sports certificates (in case of previous participants).

The Sports Authority of India centre is located in Saligramapuram, Visakhapatnam where the boxing and volleyball training will be conducted for the students.

For further queries, you can contact the following numbers:

Boxing training: +91-8247443921

Volleyball training: +91-9440587614