Saaho collection day 1: Prabhas-Shraddha film gets off to a dream start

The much-anticipated film of the year, Saaho hit the screens on Friday amid much hype and frenzy. Starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh in an ensemble cast, the magnum opus, which was scaled on a budget of Rs 350 crore, released in about 10,000 screens across India. And living up to the massive expectations, the film seems to have got off to a dream start at the box office. While trade analysts had predicted Saaho would rake in about 60-70 crore on day 1 to beat the likes of Thugs of Hindostan and Avengers: Endgame, the collection reports coming in seem to be proving them right.

Sharing insights on Saaho collection on day 1, Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that the film has registered a gross of over Rs 100 crore in India alone.

#Saaho registers 100 cr+ gross opening in #India alone on Day 1.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 31, 2019

Mr. Bala further reported that the day 1 collection of Saaho surpassed that of Baahubali 2 in Nizam and Nellore to register an all-time high.

In some areas in Telugu states, #Saaho has taken All-time No.1 opening on Day 1.. https://t.co/hu1Wv9Efcx — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 31, 2019

Despite getting mixed reviews on day 1, Saaho is expected to hold strong during the weekend too. The film marks Prabhas’ return to the screen after Baahubali. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has been bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations.