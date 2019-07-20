Is There a Right or Wrong Way to Handwashing?

Handwashing – we have all been doing it since forever. But, what if one day someone says that you are probably not following the right handwashing steps?

Yes! That’s what we are going to talk about. As per a study, only 5 percent of people wash their hands correctly. That leaves the other 95 percent at a greater risk of infectious diseases like diarrhea and pneumonia. The study also revealed that the average handwashing time of people is about 6 seconds, which is way less than the recommended time of 30 seconds.

In this article, we will tell you about things that can make your handwashing go wrong. Not just this, we’ll also guide you with the proper handwashing steps using Dettol hand wash. Just keep reading!

When is it Wrong?

Unless you know what mistakes you are making, you won’t be able to begin proper handwashing. Moreover, wrong way of handwashing can also make you vulnerable to diseases; thereby directly affecting your well-being. Here are some ways when your handwashing takes a wrong turn:

• A Swift Wash

As we mentioned earlier, most of the people usually take around six seconds to wash their hands. However, that is not enough to kill germs. One must wash their hands using Dettol hand wash for at least 30 seconds or till the time they can sing the “Happy Birthday” song twice. Don’t be swift and clean the hands properly without leaving any soap residue behind.

• Not Rinsing the Soap Before Handwashing

It is noted that bacteria transfer from your hands to the soap during and after handwashing. This way they can latch up to your hands when you rewash the hands. By rinsing the soap before handwashing, you can ensure that it is free of unwanted germs. It is recommended to use Dettol Handwash instead of soap since liquid handwash is quite effective when it comes to offering protection from bacteria.

• Not Drying Hands Properly

No handwashing is successful if you skimp on drying. Wet hands further attract germs if you leave the washroom without drying them. Thus, use soft towels or paper tissues to clean hands. In case you have a choice of tissue or electric dryer, go for the former as they dry hands without leaving any germs behind.

• Skipping Nooks and Crannies

Most people just rub their palms together and get done with handwashing. However, this is not the right way to clean up. Germs usually hide in the nooks and crannies. Thus, it is vital to scrub your fingernails and the pockets between them. Make a good lather and spend a bit to eliminate any type of dirt from your hands.

What’s the Right Way?

As per experts, washing hands is a five-step technique. One must follow the essential handwashing steps to get rid of germs and bacteria. Take a look!

1. Put your hands under running water and apply soap or Dettol Handwash. Water can be warm or cold, but never too hot.

2. Rub your hands to lather up every surface, especially the backs of your hands, under your nails and between your fingers.

3. The scrubbing of hands should go for at least 30 seconds. If the “Birthday Song” is not your thing, try another song that you can hum for around 30 seconds.

4. Once done with scrubbing, rinse your hands well with clean water.

5. Last but not least; dry your hands using a clean towel.

At times, handwashing is not possible due to the unavailability of water and soap. In such cases, try carrying a Dettol hand sanitizer. Use it the way you rinse your hands with soap until your hands become dry.

Summing Up

Now that you know about the right ways and the possible mistakes of handwashing, we’re sure you will understand healthy hand hygiene. By following proper handwashing steps, you can prevent various diseases and ensure a healthy body.