The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been coming down hard on corruption in Visakhapatnam. In this regard, they arrested a police officer in Visakhapatnam on Friday, for taking a bribe of Rs. 7,000.

According to ACB officials, the accused, K Srinivasa Rao, who is a Sub-Inspector at Arilova Police, was approached by Boddepalli Vykunta Rao who works at a private hospital in Vizag. Vykunta Rao was apprehended in the city under Sections 498-A and 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

In this regard, he went to SI Srinivasa Rao, asking for his help in getting bail and for clearing the names of his father and sister from the case. Seeing this as a chance to collect, SI Srinivasa Rao asked for a bribe of Rs. 10,000 and later, brought the amount down to Rs. 7,000.

Vykunta Rao lodged a complaint with ACB against the cop. The ACB got into action and laid a trap in Visakhapatnam for the police officer, Mr Srinivasa Rao by having Vykunta Rao hand over the bribe to him and hence caught him red-handed. The accused was later produced before a court by the ACB officials.

After the Chief Minister’s insistence to come up with measures to curb corruption, ACB has been conducting surprise raids in the city. Three weeks ago, ACB officials had raided 6 Mandal Revenue Offices (MRO) in Visakhapatnam District over a one-week period and discovered major irregularities in the functioning of these offices.