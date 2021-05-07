Last updated 1 hour ago

On Thursday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the Covid-19 situation in the state. CM Jagan updated the PM on the availability of beds, oxygen supply and other Covid-19 resources in the state.

As revealed by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister had a fruitful discussion about the steps being taken to flatten the curve and bring the second wave under control. “Both of them discussed the spread of coronavirus in the state and the steps being taken to contain the infection.”

ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ వైఎస్ జగన్ కు ఫోన్ చేసి కోవిడ్ నియంత్రణ చర్యలపై చర్చించిన ప్రధాని శ్రీ నరేంద్ర మోదీ. కోవిడ్ ఆస్పత్రుల్లో రోగులకు అందిస్తున్న వైద్య సదుపాయాలు వివరించిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి. వైరస్ వ్యాప్తి, మౌలిక సదుపాయాల కల్పనపై చర్చించిన సీఎం, ప్రధాని. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) May 6, 2021

Chief Minister Jagan was quoted, explaining to the PM, “Basic medical infrastructure in AP has been significantly improved and we are providing better treatment to the coronavirus-infected persons. We are taking all required steps in tune with the situation.” He said that the medical infrastructure is being constantly updated to cope with the prevailing conditions.

Meanwhile, AP Principal Health Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal IAS wrote to the Prime Minister on Thursday, mentioning the latest Covid-19 related developments in the state. He said that the state plans to buy 25 cryogenic tankers and stretch the number of teleconsultants to 15,000 per day. The first phase of the door-to-door survey of people having fever has been completed and the second phase is ongoing.

For the past 3 days, Andhra Pradesh has been consistently reporting over 20,000 Covid-19 cases. Visakhapatnam alone has crossed the 2,000 cases mark. Andhra Pradesh is one of the states in the country showing a spike in Covid-19 cases. Andhra Pradesh is currently undergoing a 14-day partial lockdown which was implemented by the State Government to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.